The Senate Is Now Blue. How Soon Can We Get That $2,000 Stimulus Payment?

So, what's the status of this proposed plan? Pandemic relief has been stalled and debated for months now. After the initial $1,200 checks went out in April , most Americans did not see any more money from the government until the measly $600 checks went out last month. For those that were receiving the $600 per week unemployment benefits , those ended as well. The question now is, will the Democrats pass the $2,000 stimulus checks and, if so, how soon can Americans expect to actually get it?