Anne Hathaway & Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Lockdown Movie Has A Shiny Twist

While many of us have been spending quarantine picking up new skills like baking bread and making elaborate TikToks, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor offer another tantalizing hobby: theft.
The actors play a dysfunctional couple in Locked Down, a new film coming to HBO Max on January 14. Yes, it's unfortunately a quarantine movie, but in a way that feels less restrained and more twisty than Hollywood's recent offerings.
In the new trailer, we see Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) contend with the fact that despite being on the brink of separation, they're forced to quarantine together in London. Through recorded FaceTimes, Zoom meetings, and regular filming (meaning, it isn't a movie filmed solely with screen recording), we see the couple pushed past their points of sanity while planning an elaborate heist to steal a diamond from Harrod's, a fancy British department store. It's directed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith's Daniel Zirilli, so you can expect some hot-couple-action-film vibes, but with face masks.
Watching TV on the couch is one thing, but nothing brings couples together like a high-stakes robbery — right?
Watch the trailer for Locked Down, premiering January 14 on HBO Max.