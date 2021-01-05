Emma Stone Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary

One thing that seems to have not changed since last year? Every celebrity is still getting pregnant. This time, it's Emma Stone, who is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary. Refinery29 reached out to Stone for confirmation but did not hear back at time of publishing.
Stone and her husband have kept pretty much everything about their relationship low-key, including this reported pregnancy. The Saturday Night Live segment director worked with Stone in the 2016 digital sketch “Wells For Boys,” and confirmed their relationship in October 2017. Two years later, McCary announced their engagement in a cute Instagram post.
Their wedding was scheduled for March 2020, but Page Six reported that the couple had postponed their wedding due to COVID-19. However, in May, Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon’s YouTube channel to discuss children’s mental health wearing a gold band on her ring finger, hinting that the couple might have quietly wed during quarnatine.
Knowing these two and their talent for keeping things under the radar, we'll probably see this kid for the first time when they graduate from high school. I wonder if they'll have watched Superbad by then.