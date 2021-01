There's no magic spell that we can recite to recover from 2020 instantly, but hitting the "reset" button on different areas of your life can help birth a new outlook as you look ahead to 2021 . If you've already purged your closet of all of the "could-have-been" outfits and cleansed your fridge of all the half-eaten takeout left over from December, your makeup collection is the next place that deserves an upgrade.