That's right: It's time to throw away your dried-out mascaras and crushed highlighter compacts and make room for all the fresh makeup hitting shelves this month. Luckily, there are plenty of new products in the makeup aisle that'll make getting ready for Q1 Zoom calls a breeze. From barely-there lip stains to updated brow pencils that'll make you look more put-together in seconds, find our favorite new makeup launches, ahead.