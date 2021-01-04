Zoë Kravitz Files For Divorce From Karl Glusman

New year, new Zoe Kravitz. The actress is kicking off 2021 with a major life change — a divorce from her husband of one year, Karl Glusman.
According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the High Fidelity star filed to dissolve her marriage to Glusman on December 23. Her team confirmed the news of the split but didn’t give any insight as to what might have happened between the two, though a since expired social media post on Kravitz’s Instagram hinted that things may not have exactly ended on good terms for the couple.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, Kravitz shared a meme on her Instagram story showing a woman throwing trash (labeled “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good”) into a dumpster.
zoe kravitz posting this the same day that her divorce was announced pls 😭 pic.twitter.com/89cHBReOKy— freya ⚢ (@bridgersfilm) January 3, 2021
“Mood,” she captioned the image.
Kravitz and Glusman’s relationship started in 2016 via an introduction through their mutual friends. The pair kept things low key until they were pictured together at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City some time later. Glusman popped the question in February 2018, and for months, no one even noticed that Kravitz was wearing an engagement ring until she mentioned it in her Rolling Stone cover story. Following the quiet engagement, the lovers were wed in a Parisian ceremony attended by close family and friends (including Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars).
The then-couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary mid-pandemic, and Kravitz shared that she was already being pestered by questions about if and when she and Glusman were getting ready to have a baby. Her answer at the time was “not right now” — work-wise, she’s got a lot on her plate.
“I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," she explained to Dax Shepard on an episode of his podcast Armchair Expert.
"Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just because of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," Kravitz continued. "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are."