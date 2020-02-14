Clyde has every reason not want to speak to Rob. While “Fun Rob” centers on her time with Mac, Clyde is also an important part of the story. At the midpoint of that episode, Rob makes plans to meet up with Clyde — and she completely stands him up to see Mac. Clyde was left waiting to see Rob for what could have been hours. That is an upsetting experience that feels worse for Clyde following his most recent hangout session with Rob. During that not-date, Rob cons Clyde into posing as her fake boyfriend in front of Mac, kisses Clyde, and then tells him she “doesn't know” if any of their chemistry was real. Clyde is obviously emotionally wounded by the mixed messages.

