Zoë Kravitz Has Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring For Months Without Anyone Noticing

A year ago, Lisa Bonet secretly married hubby Jason Momoa, and it seems like keeping romance on the DL runs in the family. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the cover of which pays homage to Bonet's iconic RS photoshoot 30 years ago, daughter Zoë Kravitz revealed that she's been secretly engaged to Karl Glusman for eight months. People spotted that she's even been wearing the ring — we just never noticed it.
“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said of the February proposal. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”
The ring made a public appearance in May when the actress wore it on the Met Gala red carpet, but she's had it prominently on display on her Instagram for months.
Out and about, chilling with her Big Little Lies co-stars, and cheesing with her dad, Kravitz has been wearing the oval-cut stone and diamond band loud and proud, she's just declined to call attention to it.
"I wanted to keep it private," she told the outlet.
Now, however, she's ready to gush.
"I can be my weirdest self around him," Kravitz said of Glusman. "It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."
She didn't reveal any potential wedding plans or announce an expected date. That being said, Kravitz calendar is probably pretty open right now, since filming of the second season of Big Little Lies wrapped in August and it's not slated to return to HBO until at least 2019. What better way to pass the time than ringing some wedding bells?
