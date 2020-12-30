Is The Godfather Of The Bachelor Leaving The Franchise For Good?

Chris Harrison has been synonymous with The Bachelor and all of its American spinoffs since the very first episode of the popular dating show. One does not simply fall in love with a veritable stranger in three weeks without Harrison being in the picture somehow. But a new business venture for the godfather of reality dating has Bachelor Nation worried that Harrison might be onto something bigger and better in the near future.
On December 29, Page Six hinted that Harrison’s time on The Bachelor might be coming to a close as he prepares for a major cross-country move. The reality deity is reportedly moving from Los Angeles to Austin, TX, where he’s building a huge family home for himself and girlfriend Lauren Zima. Sources close to The Bachelor's production team told TMZ that the development is coming on the heels of a partnership deal with a local brewery in the Texas capitol. Is it possible that we’re coming upon the last days of Harrison’s run on the ABC staple?
Upon hearing the news, fans couldn’t help but imagine what a post-Harrison Bachelor franchise could look like, offering up suggestions for who could step in to replace him on the show. Wells Adams came up quite a few times (I’m seeing the vision!) as did Nick Viall (it’s a no for me personally). Strangely, no one brought up the only person to ever cover for Harrison in his 18 years on TV: JoJo Fletcher. Who better to coach hopefuls on their journeys to true love than one of the few people to actually find it on the show?
However, the fan-casting for Harrison's replacement has apparently been for naught, as the host has no plans to exit the series anytime soon. The Bachelor's production confirmed that as things stand, he will continue to host the show. L.A. and Austin are thousands of miles apart, and commuting across state lines for work is difficult (especially in a global pandemic), but if anyone can do it, it's Chris Harrison. And I don't think Bachelor Nation would have it any other way.