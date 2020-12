Beyoncé’s Holiday Gift Is A Massive F*ck You To 2020

While she may not have been playing festivals or doing a world tour, Queen Bey has still had quite a busy year. She released her visual album Black is King this summer, as well as the Ivy Park x Adidas collection this fall. It seems like she’s also taken away some life lessons from 2020. In an interview for British Vogue’s December issue , the singer said, “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”