Bernie Sanders Has Entered The Stimulus Chat

“McConnell and the Senate want to expedite the override vote and I understand that. But I’m not going to allow that to happen unless there is a vote, no matter how long that takes, on the $2,000 direct payment,” Sanders said in an interview on Monday night. Not only would Sanders have the ability to keep the chamber in during the holiday week, but the move would seriously impact Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue’s campaigns in Georgia right before the runoff race . If Loeffler and Perdue can’t campaign because they're held in proceedings, they stand a chance of lagging too far behind their incumbents, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. And perhaps McConnell knows better than anyone that if the GOP loses its their majority in the Senate, it's game over.