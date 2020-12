Wait, Does Trump Really Think He Won A Nobel Peace Prize?

Despite the fact that the lame duck president has never won a Nobel Peace Prize (and likely never will), Trump has maintained a strange relationship with the humanitarian honor, as he has with the notion of peace in general, since at least 2018. He has repeatedly raised the prospect of being deserving of the accolade. In 2018, the Norwegian Nobel Committee discovered that an unknown American pretended to be a qualified nominator in order to put Trump up for the esteemed recognition for his “ideology of peace through force,” reports New York Magazine. This was followed by the White House reportedly asking former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to nominate Trump for the award in 2019. In 2020, far-right Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated the outgoing president.