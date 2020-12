Trump Signed The COVID Relief Bill. Does This Mean We Won’t Get His Proposed $2,000?

Those who are eligible to receive the $600 one-time stimulus check , and have already provided the IRS with their bank information, can expect to receive the funds in their bank accounts within a few weeks. If you are not set up and/or eligible for direct deposit, a paper check or pre-loaded card will be sent via mail. Jan. 15 is the cut-off day for the IRS to send out checks as part of the second stimulus bill, meaning if you don’t receive all or just part of your check via direct deposit, paper check, or EBT, you have to claim all or part of the missing amount when you file your 2021 taxes.