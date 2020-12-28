“Georgia Is The Future”: Meet The Women Working To Flip The Senate Blue

“A lot of what we do is trying to make sure that voter information is accessible to immigrant communities. Language justice is such a huge thing, and a lot of the electoral information is only available in English. We’ve been fighting to change that, but it’s an uphill battle. We do everything in like eight different languages. We have strong relationships with Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and South Asian newspapers in the area, and we’ve been pushing out a lot of ads and information through those networks. We’ve also been using ethnically specific social platforms, so for Vietnamese people that would be Facebook, for a lot of the South Asian people we work with that’s WhatsApp, for Chinese folks it’s going to be WeChat, for Korea it’s KakaoTalk. We fight to provide interpreters for people, but have been accused of being partisan for doing so. Voting in this state isn’t especially accessible even if you speak English, so in another language it’s almost impossible without assistance. We also offer mutual aid in the form of grocery kits, and we hand out a bajillion bottles of hand sanitizer with all of the voting information on them — super-useful.”