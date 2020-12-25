If you end up with an ugly sweater under the tree in place of that cozy pair of leggings you really wanted, don't pout. The holiday cheer is still very much alive and well with the bevy of post-Christmas sales (aka Boxing Day deals) rolling out long after the wrapping paper and ribbons have been carefully set aside for upcycling — starting right now with Lululemon's "You Don’t Want To Miss This” event featuring styles from women’s, men’s, and accessories.
Similar to the brand's Cyber Week sale, it's not a typical site-wide promo: from December 24 through New Year's Day, you'll be able to shop pages upon pages of fan-favorite leggings, sports bras, outerwear, and so much more — all specially curated for your very own shopping enjoyment. Keep clicking for all the top items you can treat yourself to, just in case you didn't get exactly what you wished for this year.
