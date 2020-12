The expert answer is: Probably not. Pickle juice contains both sodium and potassium, two important electrolytes that may be depleted after we enjoy one too many glasses of pinot grigio or shots of whiskey, according to Abisola Olulade, MD , a family medicine physician based in San Diego. But that doesn't mean drinking pickle juice in the hopes of replenishing those electrolytes actually gets the job done. "Essentially, there is no significant evidence that increasing electrolyte intake will lead to a faster recovery from your hangover," Dr. Olulade explains. She points out that reaching for electrolyte-rich liquids, such as Gatorade, after a night of drinking might "work" for hangovers, but not because of those electrolytes — it's because they're actually hydrating you.