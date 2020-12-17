Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Collection May Not Be Around Much Longer

Pete Davidson might be bidding farewell to his iconic collection of more than 100 tattoos. The Saturday Night Live star has become quite the ink enthusiast over the years, but as he allegedly revealed recently, he intends to remove all of them — and has already started the process.
The news comes from a virtual interview with The King Of Staten Island cast and director Judd Apatow. Last week, film critic Mike McGranaghan tweeted the scoop, much to the shock of Davidson's fans. Responding to one fan's total disbelief, McGranaghan elaborated on Davidson's tattoo announcement, saying, "He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured 'it would be easier to get them burned off.'"
Obviously what Davidson chooses to do with his body is a personal choice, but that doesn't stop fans who've grown to love his tattoos from having feelings about it. "Pete Davidson is apparently getting his tattoos all removed, so if you see me crying tonight ..mind your business but that is why," one person tweeted.
In a 2019 interview with Charlamagne tha God, Davidson revealed how his tattoo habit was a coping mechanism for a while. "It’s just a release," he explained. "When [I'm] so manic and upset, sometimes that's the only thing that will work for me." The actor and comedian also been known to cover up old tattoos with new ones, as was the case with a couple of tattoos he got while he was engaged to Ariana Grande. According to Body Art Guru, many of Davidson's tattoos are tributes to people who have inspired him and past relationships.
Davidson hasn't confirmed the news himself, but if it's true, it will likely take some time before he's removed each and every piece of ink. A single tattoo removal can sometimes take multiple sessions, so who knows if 100 is even feasible.