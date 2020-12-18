Amanda Seales Is Turning Her Radical Outlook on Dating Into An Improv Series

Black women have really centered our mental health and our wellness. There is a revolution among Black women and our independence. We have done the work but there seems to be a constant imbalance between us and what our partners are expecting of us. You get things like “Oh,you’re so intimidating” or “Oh, how do you make more money [than me]?” Things that feel archaic to somebody who has supported themselves their whole life and it starts to feel like you’re being punished for being on point. I had somebody break up with me because I was a good person. Literally, they were like, “You’re a good person and I would feel better if you were shady too.” I just love myself and I don’t want to do anything that is gonna bring harm to me or fuck up my karma. I want the best for me and my spirit.