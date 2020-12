Melania Trump Doesn’t Really Care About Hospitalized Children, Do You?

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump returned to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. to read holiday stories to young patients, a tradition she has upheld in her years at the White House. But, while she entered the building wearing a mask, upon sitting in front of the Christmas tree to read the children a book, she took her mask off — and then kept it off the entire time she was there. Last we checked, coronavirus is not only still around but is setting record numbers across the country. Also, just to make extra clear: She went maskless at a hospital for children.