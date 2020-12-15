Not Every Bachelorette Man Needs To Tell All

While the theme of the segment was Yosef being prodded multiple times by Chris to just apologize already, it was clear that Yosef saw no issue with what had transpired. "I don't regret what I said. Everything I said was factually accurate. I don't think anything merits that response that she wouldn't want me to be the mother of her children," he said. Chris then asked if he would mind if someone spoke to his daughter like that, and Yosef perhaps not so shockingly said, "If my daughter did something like that, I would hope someone would call her out." As viewers, we hardly even had time to dig into that before Chris tried again: "I rarely do this. I want to help you help yourself," the host said, "I've seen a lot of crazy stuff in 20 years, but that was not a good look. The way it escalated, the way you spoke." He asked once more if Yosef regretted his actions. Yosef didn't. "I'm not gonna apologize to Clare. I'm gonna stay true to myself."