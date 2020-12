Next, Yosef comes out. In case you forgot, he’s the one who told Clare , “I’m ashamed to be associated with you” and “You’re not fit to be a mother to my child,” among other offensive things. His main issue was that he thought it was “classless” that some of the guys were asked to get naked on a dodgeball date, and he took this out on Clare. On The Men Tell All, Yosef says he doesn’t regret “speaking up for these guys,” which sets all of them off. They don’t need Yosef to stand up for them, period, but the way he talked to Clare was uncalled for no matter what his issue was. Kenny, who was on the date says, “At the end of the day, Yosef, we could have said no.” Riley says, “You’re a terrible person. Ladies, watch out for this man.” Chris Harrison asks if Yosef would be okay with someone speaking to his daughter the way he spoke to Clare, and he said, “If my daughter did something like that, I hope someone would call her out.” Yosef showed up during a pandemic to double down on being an absolute jerk. There’s no doubt about who this man is.