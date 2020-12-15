21 Must-See Netflix Originals From 2020

In 2020, Netflix and chill was usurped by Netflix and quarantine. The pandemic forced us to lock down in our homes so we could keep safe and Netflix became a security blanket to make the social distancing a bit easier. Our viewing habits this year were all over the place. From re-watching comfy favorites like The Office for the millionth time to catching up on The Crown before Diana stormed Windsor Castle to becoming completely obsessed with Tiger King. Yes, all you cool cats and kittens that docuseries premiered this year. Looking back, what is clear, is that the best Netflix original series and movies of 2020 were the ones that helped make this terrible year a little easier to get through.
The pandemic made most things bad, but it was still a good year for TV and movie lovers. Especially, those with a Netflix logins — and no, we won't tell if you're using someone else's. While Ozark season 3 might have been one of your favorite watches of the year, for the sake of this list, only first seasons and movies that premiered exclusively on Netflix in 2020 were eligible. This means The Haunting of Bly Manor doesn't make the cut since, technically, it's a sequel, but best believe, we loved every bit of this ghostly romance. (Hannah and Owen forever.)
Whether you wanted a good laugh or a good cry or just a good reason to get really into chess, Netflix had a lot going on this year. There are projects from every genre and for everyone, but these are the 21 we would suggest going back to catch up on. Don't worry if you missed them the first time around, they'll be great long after 2020 is over.