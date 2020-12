What I Learned From Watching 255 Minutes Of Meryl Streep

A third cousin to Mamma Mia and Ricki and the Flash , Streep’s performance in The Prom is not her best — it’s not even her 16th best — but it’s still good. The problem is that, like Dee Dee, she has landed in an environment that isn’t quite ready for her. Having Meryl Streep in your movie is tricky. You know she’ll be great, because she always is. On the flip side, that also means that any flaw will look glaring by comparison. In a movie like The Prom, having Streep high kick in a cape and a copper wig just feels like a stunt, rather than a living, breathing performance.There are too many things going on here for any one element to really stand out: The cast is an event in and of itself, and then there’s singing, dancing, and *gestures in Ryan Murphy.* It’s not a coincidence that Perlman and DeBose steal the two few scenes they’re in. The Prom is a movie that would have been much better served by letting actual singers and lesser-known actors take what is ultimately a sweet story and make it shine with earnest performances.