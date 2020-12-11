The Wilds Puts Clever Twists On Pop Culture’s Most Classic Survival Stories

Though that movie might be about a man on an island alone, The Wilds does take one vital part of Cast Away lore and translate it for its teenage survivors. In the 2000 movie, Tom Hanks plays a man stranded on a desert island with only a volleyball for company. He draws a face on it using his own blood and names it Wilson. The ball became a part of some of the most important and emotional moments in the movie, grounding him to his humanity as he waited to be rescued. The Wilds adapts this with Marcus, the washed up plastic torso the girls find and take in as one of their own. He becomes boyfriend, brother, love interest, and friend. There are a lot of layers to what Marcus comes to mean to the group, but in a funny nod to Wilson they draw on Marcus' crotch with red lipstick — a cheeky stand-in for Wilson's bloody visage — and give him an, um, appendage he was sorely lacking before.