Being a teenage girl isn't easy, let alone being a teen girl stranded on a desert island. That's the core conceit of Amazon's new YA drama The Wilds, which drops nine very different young women on an isolated tropical locale where they must use their wits and wiles to survive. But all is not as it seems. The plane crash was no accident; the group has been handpicked and placed on the island for a reason.
The series isn't based on any particular book but definitely feels similar to a few familiar favorites like Lost, Survivor, and Naked and Afraid. What really makes The Wilds stand out, though, is the cast of incredible young actors and the way that creator Sarah Streicher, who previously wrote for Netflix's Daredevil, uses the recognizably tropey framing of the island as a way to explore the everyday trauma of being a teenage girl in America.
Although you might know some of the cast, The Wilds also features some incredible on-screen debuts. No matter their experience, everyone in the ensemble cast turns in an amazing performance. So here's everything you need to know about the island's new inhabitants and how they look to fare as we head into the ten episode dystopian miniseries.