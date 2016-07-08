Do bugs ever get in extremely awkward places?



SLO: "Oh, you're always finding ticks on your genitalia. I also found one under my eyelid. That was gnarly. It was a good thing we were in a group this time, because I had one of my friends pull a tick out of my eye and one pulled one off of my ass. We did that for each other, like a bunch of monkeys. There’s no shame."



Were there any hookups between survivalists? You're out there in the middle of nowhere, maybe things get lonely...



SLO: "No way. We all talk and get very intimate, because talking is all you can do. But everybody loses their libido, because you feel like you’re dying, so the last thing you think about is having sex. But I was so glad to have my fellow survivalist, Jake, there. He was so hot. I had something to look at to pass the time. And he’s gay, so it was super safe."



What are your relationships like with the camera crew? Did you ever try to bribe them for food or a cuddle?



AB: "Totally. We'd say, 'We’ll do this if you give us this,' and they'd just laugh, because they would never break down and give us stuff. But we did try."



SLO: "Most of the time, I was just angry at them. I was hungry and tired and in a terrible mood, and here come these people who have been eating and drinking — and you can smell the soap on them. It's hard not to feel ticked off when you're starving and they're coming from their lunch break. I once called my producer a sadistic fucker and that didn't go over well."



Okay, so after polling R29 staffers, the question most people wanted answered was: What the hell do you do when you get your period?



AB: "They give us tampons! Our one saving grace is that it's television, so they don't want viewers to see...that. But for me, my body was so malnourished from a lack of food and water that I didn't even get my period."



SLO: "Yea, you pretty much just wear a tampon and try to be as discrete as possible. It's pretty uncomfortable and gross, but at least we get that one luxury. Thanks, Naked and Afraid."



Well, that's a relief! You can check out a short preview of the season, below, which includes a lovely scene of Ballestero stepping on a thorn with her bare foot and, ya know, just dealing with it.