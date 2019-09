The wilderness of South Africa. No food, water, or clothing for 40 days and 40 nights. This is certainly not summer camp, so it's hard to understand why anyone in their right mind would sign up. And yet, on the new season of Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL (which premieres this Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. EDT), six women and six men are doing just that. Like, of their own volition. Like, not for money or for any type of prize. Just for...bragging rights.We had so many questions for these brave (and perhaps unhinged?) individuals, so we turned to Stacey Lee Osorio and Alyssa Ballestero , two of the survivalists from the upcoming season — which, by the way, is comprised of cast members who have already completed 21-day challenges in the past. Yes, that's right: It's kind of like a Naked and Afraid all-stars and these folks are willingly attempting the challenge again.Warning: You may want to proceed with caution. Some of these answers are not for the faint of heart. (But really, weirdly fascinating. Maybe that's just us?)"I think everybody who wants to do this challenge feels that they have some kind of natural intuitiveness when it comes to the outdoors. They think they can communicate with nature and trust that it's going to take care of them. So, doing this challenge is kind of like putting that theory to the test.""I think I’m a little different from most other people who have done it. They do it to push themselves physically and psychologically. I just like being outside.""I did a lot of reading and walking on rocks to toughen my feet. I have two kids, so I don’t think that I trained as strenuously as some of my counterparts, because my schedule didn't permit. But I didn't feel like I needed to, because I trust myself.""I just ate a ton of food. Because I had done a challenge like this before, I knew that I’d be having major cravings. So, I tried to eat everything in sight, so I wouldn't forget what food tasted like.""A baby bird egg. We thought they were mature, so we boiled them thinking it was going to be this nice, delicious hard-boiled egg. Turns out, it was a baby bird...and I had to eat it anyway. That was rough. It was more sad than gross.""Some three-day-old carcass. It was a leopard’s kill and it made us sick. But we needed sustenance, so we had to eat off of it for days.""Massage a bowel movement right out of my anus with my hands."You know, you gotta get your fingers —""Not exactly, but we once built a ladder to get into a coconut tree. I remember every time I would climb up, I would think the poor person holding the ladder to keep it steady had the worst view."