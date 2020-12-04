YouTuber Liza Koshy’s Beauty Stash Is Secretly Next-Level

Liza Koshy: Actor, internet personality, Met Gala red carpet host, and...beauty entrepreneur? In Refinery29's latest episode of "Beauty Drawer," the 24-year old YouTube creator is taking us through her beauty stash, and even though it's modest (read: relatable) in comparison to the mini Sephora stores that belong to Angel Merino, Patrick Starrr, et. al, it's chock full of A+ products you'll want to steal for yourself ASAP.
While the comedian is perhaps best known for her LOL-worthy sketches, Koshy knows what's up when it comes to skin care, makeup, and the like. Most recently, she's dipping her toes into the world of beauty with a hot-off-the-presses collab with C'est Moi, which she has been a brand ambassador for since 2019. (For more info on her partnership, watch her brilliantly-titled video, "My Obsession Has Paid Off," and her 2020 announcement video for the new drop.)
Unsurprisingly, Koshy's One Of One By C'est Moi sub-brand features heavily among her current favorite products in her beauty stash, and it's easy to see why: From a multi-masking face palette to dual-ended multipurpose pencils perfect for everything from a cat-eye to faux freckles, Koshy's fun-loving collab is anything but routine. Plus, with accessible price points ($12 for the aforementioned pencils, and $9 for an exfoliating mask), it's a party where everyone's invited.
Watch the full video above, and shop her drawer below.
