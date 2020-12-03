One Of Trump’s Election Fraud “Witnesses” Also Says He’s Being Haunted By Ghosts. Ok!

In case conspiracy Karen’s testimony in front of a Michigan House Oversight Committee wasn’t wild enough, Team Trump has a new ally in its corner ready to sniff out all the non-existent voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Jesse Morgan, who claims to work as a contract truck driver for the United States Postal Service, says he allegedly drove a truck full of thousands of mail-in ballots from New York to Pennsylvania that helped President-elect Joe Biden win the election.
Morgan claims he inadvertently drove the more than 300,000 "phony" ballots across state lines, helping Biden win the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. “I know I saw ballots with return addresses filled out,” Morgan said at the event hosted by the right-wing Thomas More Center. The event sought to continue propping up conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud in the election. Morgan added that he saw “thousands of [ballots], thousands.”
Advertisement
Proponents of Trump’s ongoing — and flimsy — efforts to discredit the presidential election results immediately clung to Morgan’s testimony, including the president himself who tweeted the clip out to his followers on Tuesday. Morgan decided to speak up more than a month after the incident because, he said, “I was driving completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know.”
It seems that the president is hanging on by a thread, based on the messy witnesses he's come to rely on this week. While Morgan claims to have seen 300,000 supposedly fraudulent ballots, he also says he sees — wait for it — dead people.
That’s right, Trump’s latest weapon in his voter suppression toolbox is a ghost-hunter who made a documentary from phone footage about how his family has been haunted by a “shadow person” who apparently hangs out in his basement, The Daily Beast reports. Morgan’s film, The Shadows Amongst Us, which you can find on Amazon, uses his now-private YouTube videos to prove that ghosts are indeed haunting his entire family, despite the fact that they live in different parts of the country.
“It lives off your emotion, it lives off of stress, it lives off of dysfunction,” Morgan says of the shadow person. “So don’t be scared, don’t be afraid. As crazy and stupid as it may sound, walk around your house and say ‘In the name of Jesus Christ, I command you to leave.’ It’s helped me out 1,000 times, to tell you the truth.”
It is unclear how President Trump and his sinking ship Captain Rudy Giuliani plan to use Morgan as a reliable witness in this losing battle. Over the last month, the president has been hit with defeat after defeat in his never-ending search for fraudulent voter activity. Even his Attorney General William Barr is finally breaking with Trump’s claims, and declared on Tuesday that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
As Trump is left with fewer allies and some unhinged loyalists in his corner, we might learn something from Morgan’s ghost-hunting escapades. Similar to the shadow person that lives off stress and dysfunction, so, too, does fascism. Perhaps the best way to get rid of the orange ghost haunting the Oval Office is to command him to leave.