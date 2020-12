Heidi Klum Launched Disney Villians’ Merch On Amazon — & It’s A Mood

Those of us who grew up on a steady diet of Disney movies knew which characters we were supposed to root for: the prim, pretty, cookie-cutter princess types whose traditional appearances and demure, doe-like behavior signaled their heroine status. Their polar opposites were the so-called villains: the Cruella De Vils, Maleficents, and Ursulas, who exuded powerful, imposing, and self-serving personas. Sure, they were quote-unquote evil — but they were also independent women who used their wits and their wealth to get what they wanted out of life. They were also adventurously stylish. Whether they were sporting two-tone hair, elaborate-horned headpieces, or an iconic red lip, these Disney villains gave zero Daffy Ducks in the fashion department. This is why Heidi Klum's unlikely Disney Villians collection , which launched today on Amazon Fashion , has us SO fired up and inspired.