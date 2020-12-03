Heidi Klum Launched Disney Villians’ Merch On Amazon — & It’s A Mood

Those of us who grew up on a steady diet of Disney movies knew which characters we were supposed to root for: the prim, pretty, cookie-cutter princess types whose traditional appearances and demure, doe-like behavior signaled their heroine status. Their polar opposites were the so-called villains: the Cruella De Vils, Maleficents, and Ursulas, who exuded powerful, imposing, and self-serving personas. Sure, they were quote-unquote evil — but they were also independent women who used their wits and their wealth to get what they wanted out of life. They were also adventurously stylish. Whether they were sporting two-tone hair, elaborate-horned headpieces, or an iconic red lip, these Disney villains gave zero Daffy Ducks in the fashion department. This is why Heidi Klum's unlikely Disney Villians collection, which launched today on Amazon Fashion, has us SO fired up and inspired.
Under the direction of Klum, supermodel and TV host, the aforementioned iconic baddies have been given the streetwear treatment in a series of t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants (mostly clocking in under $60). In each of these badass pieces, Klum's borrowed many of the villains’ most recognizable features; from Cruella’s fur-crazed eyes to the simmering cauldron of Snow White’s Evil Queen and Ursula’s shock of white hair. Each of these iconic traits is combined with Disney's classic sans-serif font in a modernized collage-like layout that's the hallmark of streetwear graphic design. The result? A lounge-friendly assortment that marries childhood nostalgia with of-the-moment motifs — aka a BIG 2020 style mood.
Shop a selection of our favorites below (before they inevitably get carted into sell-out status by hoards of Disney stans) — or click here to shop the collection in all of its evil glory.
