Zendaya, who has called the next installment “beautiful,” told InStyle that the cast was about to begin filming when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in March. “We did camera tests and hair and makeup tests, and we got to see everybody and […] the sets were built,” she said, adding that production will now have to wait until 2021. But in the meantime, HBO is surprising fans with two special episodes. The first, available to stream Friday on HBO Max, will pick up shortly after the season 1 finale.