The Cast Of Euphoria Is Age-Appropriate For The Harsh, Dark Drama — Don't Fret

About ten minutes into HBO’s brand new Zendaya-starring drama, Euphoria, one question is going to suddenly start plaguing you: how OLD are these characters and actors supposed to be? The drama looks into the lives of a group of teens and the kids certainly look and act like teens, but then all of them start taking off their shirts and engaging in some all sorts of drug-fueled sexual escapades. Which, of course, makes you ask the question if it’s okay for you to keep watching what you’re actually watching because hopefully everyone in the cast of Euphoria is over the age of 18.
So good news, everyone is! The characters we’re seeing on the show are playing teenagers, but like every television show about teenagers, in real life, they’re much older than whoever they’re playing. With this age difference — older actors playing younger — the show is able to push literally every boundary out there when it comes to what we’re seeing, which means the show is going to give us lots of graphic scenes. Hey, it’s HBO. Also, fair warning, maybe don’t watch with your parents or anyone else you’ll feel uncomfortable sitting next to through each episode.
The cast is also full of people you’ve seen before, but you might not be able to place them right away (aside from Zendaya, who is slowly taking over the world and now like that’s a bad thing). If you’re wondering who everyone is, and how old they are, we’ve got you covered.
Zendaya (Rue), Real Age: 22
Age on the show: 17
Zendaya plays Rue, a high school student who overdoses before her junior year. She’s sent away to rehab for the summer, and immediately returns home and falls back into her old ways, quickly getting high off of all sorts of drugs once again.
Zendaya is very much using Euphoria as her first major post-Disney Channel role (where she starred in KC Undercover). She also had a leading role in The Greatest Showman singing alongside Zac Efron, and she’s our current Mary Jane Watson in the new Spider-Man franchise, with Spider-Man: Far From Home hitting theaters next month.
Austin Abrams (Ethan), Real Age: 22
Age on the show: 17
Ethan befriends his new lab partner, Kat, and while it’s slow brewing he might have a little crush on her.
Abrams played Ron Anderson during Seasons 5 and 6 of The Walking Dead, along with a role in Paper Towns and played Ben Stiller’s son in Brad’s Status.
Maude Apatow (Lexi), Real Age: 21
Age on the show: 17
Apatow plays Lexi, Rue’s oldest friend, and her best friend, though the two will both admit they’ve drifted apart over the last few years.
Ues, Maude Apatow has famous parents — the very funny Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — which has helped her land small roles in some big comedies, like The 40-Year Old Virgin and This Is 40. But, her first recurring television role came on Girls, where she appeared in three episodes as Cleo.
Angus Cloud (Fezco), Real Age: Unknown
Age on the show: Older than the other kids, is referenced as being a high school dropout.
One of Rue’s closest friends, who also happens to be her main drug dealer.
Euphoria marks Cloud’s first role ever. He’s also got a brand new Instagram page where he’s been updating pictures from his time on Euphoria if you want a more behind-the-scenes look.
Alexa Demie (Maddy), Real Age: 24
Age on the show: 17
While Demie’s Maddy might come off as a typical cool girl bitch, she’s actually really sweet and nice even though she has an up and down (and on-and-off) again with her boyfriend, Nate.
Demie has a handful of credits to her name, ranging from Showtime’s Ray Donovan to Netflix’s The OA. In high school, she also launched her own sunglass line and custom-made a costume for one of Nicki Minaj's first music videos
Jacob Elordi (Nate), Real Age: 21
Age on the show: 18
Nate’s the school jock and the school jerk, turning violent at a moment’s notice whenever his on again off again girlfriend, Maddy, makes him mad.
If you’re a fan of Netflix’s adorable rom-com, then you’ve come across Elordi before. He played Noah in The Kissing Booth and is set to return for the sequel, the appropriately titled The Kissing Booth 2.
Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Real Age: 22
Age on the show: 17-18
Ferreira plays a curvey, sometimes self-conscious, girl discovering her sexuality.
Ferreira got her start modeling, sending in her own pictures to American Apparel and later became a face for Aerie’s untouched campaign. In 2016, Time Magazine named her one of the most influential teens.
Hunter Schaefer (Jules), Real Age: 20-12
Age on the show: 17
Schaefer plays Jules, who is brand new to town and quickly befriends Rue (but not before engaging in a hookup with a much older man). She’s also transgender.
Just like she is on the show, in real life Schafer is transgender and has worked as a model appearing in New York Fashion Week. She’s also an outspoken activist, and once even sued the state of North Carolina.
Storm Reid (Gia), Real age: 15
Age on the show: 13
Reid is one of the few cast members on the show who are under the age of 18, and here she’s playing Rue’s younger tween sister. Reid’s Gia is the one who actually finds Rue after her overdose.
Reid’s big breakout role came alongside Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time. She’s also got a role in Netflix’s & Duvernay's When They See Us as Lisa.
Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Real age: 21
Age on the show: 18+
Sweeny plays Lexi’s older sister, Cassie. Rue’s the first one to call her sweet, and she is! However, she’s also got an infamous sexual past which is commonly known and discussed among the men on the show.
Sweeney has already seen some pretty bad stuff on TV, playing Eden on The Handmaid’s Tale and Alice on HBO’s Sharp Objects (and she actually left the former series to join the latter, and honestly to work alongside Amy Adams we’d do the same).
Algee Smith (Chris), Real Age: 24
Age on the show: 19-ish
Smith is the the one cast member who isn’t supposed to be in high school and is instead a college freshman who’s having a hard time adjusting to his new post-grad life.
Smith has a dozen credits to his name including the recent The Hate U Give and also Kathryn Bigelow's film Detroit. He’s also an R&B and hip-hop musician and has released two EPs, Listen and 24.
