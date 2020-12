The documentary will go more in-depth on the cult's origins and their core beliefs — that Earth would be “recycled” by the year 2027 (*checks watch*), and that their only salvation would be to climb aboard the aforementioned UFO following closely behind the Hale-Bopp comet, which would come closest to Earth in 1997. Once aboard, they would travel to a "Kingdom of Heaven" in outer space. If this seems way too far-out to be true, just ask the four people who are very much alive and still consider themselves members of Heaven's Gate. Or, you can study up on the cult through the 10-episode "Heaven's Gate" podcast before the series drops.