In the trailer, we see footage of Heaven's Gate leaders Marshall "Do" Applewhite and Bonnie "Ti" Nettles, who convinced people that they had been sent to help them leave behind their human bodies, turn into aliens, and take a ride on literal UFOs to heaven. A handful of former followers explain the inner workings of the cult, and how the leaders gave them "the tools to literally wash out our human-ness from [their] brains."