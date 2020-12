The story made way for a conversation unlike any other we’ve seen on the show: Tayshia and Ivan discussed their thoughts on this year’s Black Lives Matter protests and Tayshia’s experience as a Black and Mexican woman living in Orange County, California. Not only was the conversation groundbreaking for The Bachelorette, but many viewers noted that it felt more natural than heavy, personal conversations on the show usually do. Tayshia’s night with Ivan also felt like a genuine, normal date — and one that went really, really well. So well, in fact, that Ivan's name trended on Twitter in the U.S.