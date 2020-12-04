Harper’s Shocking Industry Finale Decision Isn’t Really All That Shocking

It is clear that this industry is more about furthering personal agendas than creating a more equitable workplace without sexism. Survival and upward mobility are more important than accountability and equity at Pierpoint. Harper has now burned many bridges and doesn’t seem to care about repairing them. Should there be a second season (HBO has yet to announce a renewal), it will have even more competition and backstabbing. Considering that a new class of graduates will arrive, Harper will have to be even more cunning to avoid the possibility of a newcomer with similar gumption jeopardizing her place at the company.

