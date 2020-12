Harper’s Shocking Industry Finale Decision Isn’t Really All That Shocking

The intense drama follows the lives of recent university graduates as they navigate a fictional investment bank in London called Pierpoint & Co, which viewers in finance will recognize as a thinly veiled amalgam of J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. At the center of the group is the fearless and ruthless Harper Stern , the unexpected success story of the entry-level class, who lied about graduating from a state school (in an industry where it’s Ivy League pedigree or bust) and surprised everyone with her innate knack for the job. Over the course of the season, we follow Harper on a roller coaster ride of drugs, sex, competition, and substantial financial losses. But despite her unpredictable nature, nothing could prepare us for her ultimate betrayal.