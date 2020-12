Celebrity-Approved Subscription Boxes To Gift Your Pop Culture-Obsessed Friends

Ordering and receiving items in the mail , whether you're splurging on something special or just saving yourself a trip to Target, has been one of the greatest simple luxuries of 2020. It's also why now, more than ever, a subscription box is the perfect gift for a friend who could use a bimonthly or seasonal pick-me-up. And if the friend in question covets all things endorsed by celebrities, they'll love a surprise box of treats curated by a famous actor, makeup artist, or influencer. But cost-effective and reliable celebrity-owned subscription boxes can be somewhat hard to find. (Sadly, many of them — like Snoop Dogg's short-lived subscription box for marijuana enthusiasts — have limited runs.)