Looking ahead to 2021, raise your hand if you want to shed the stresses and negative juju of 2020. As one Elle Woods once said, endorphins make people happy — so, what better way to jumpstart a little positivity than with that home-fitness upgrade you've been waiting to finally pull the trigger on? Whether you're in the market for the luxe does-it-all Mirror or a stationary bike to get the blood pumpin', Black Friday weekend is your time to score it at a major discount. Below, find all of the best and biggest fitness deals we combed through the Cyber slew to bring you — get ready to score your wish-listed home-gym investments at up to $500 off.
$500 Off Mirror
The as-seen-on-Instagram bestselling fitness tech item is marked down at a couple of different corners of the Internet, but here are the best spots to shop the slick home gym. On Mirror's site, you can save $500 on the luxe item, and on Amazon, it's discounted $250 off the full price (but ships free).
Free Tempo Gift
For Black Friday, Tempo is offering customers a free gift box including a water bottle, fitness towel, and two resistance bands. (You’ll also get access to exclusive fitness content via the Tempo app.)
$100 Off MYX Fitness
This Peloton-alternative workout bike brand is still an investment, but a relatively palatable one given its premium features: Affordable monthly membership, XL tablet screen, and built-in heart rate monitor.
$150 Off Theragun
This weekend, you can snag up to $150 off the latest suite of Theragun devices. In other words, it's the first time you can shop the new models starting at under $200. (Much like iPhones and your favorite shampoo, once you try them, you can never go back.)
$100 Off NordicTrack
You've probably used the brand's treadmills and ellipticals at the gym (remember those?), — if you're iffy about heading back to your local sweat zone, now's your chance to buy your very equipment to call all your own.
Up To 40% Off On Amazon
Unsurprisingly, Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals on fitness equipment, ranging from stationary bikes to all-in-one strength training bars.
Save Up To $50 At Bowflex
If you're looking for total-body toning, Bowflex has something for you. Whether you're eyeing the under-$1000 spin bike or the multi-use home gym machine, use promo code FIT2020 at checkout to score a deal from now until December 2.
Free shipping At Nautilus
Looking to get an upright or recumbent stationary bike? Save on shipping costs by ordering one during their Black Friday sale, where delivery fees are waived.
