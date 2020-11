When it comes to keeping you abreast of the best ways to spend your money during the mighty tornado of savings known as Cyber Week, we consider ourselves experts. Whether we’re listing the most splurge-worthy beauty sales , the most marvelous markdowns in the world of home goods , or the deepest discounts on fashion , the R29 Shopping team's objective is to find every deal that's worth your time — and we just spent the last few weeks up to today digging through every single big sale event on the World Wide Web.