Happy Thanksgiving, Netflix friends. This year, more than ever, people need something to keep them company on a day usually reserved for gigantic gatherings and long lines at the mall (capitalism!).
Luckily, Netflix is serving up TV shows, movies, and specials to hold your attention as we deal with a holiday unlike any before it. The buzziest premiere of the week is Hillbilly Elegy, which is bound to be a constant topic of Twitter conversation for days to come. It is unlikely that discussion will be positive — but it will certainly be happening.
If you’re ready to fully embrace the holiday season before enjoying a single bite of turkey, the streamer has a buffet of options. Kurt Russell reprises his role as confusingly handsome Santa in The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — now with a starring role as Mrs. Claus for his longtime partner Goldie Hawn. Grey’s Anatomy director/star Debbie Allen reveals her holiday take on The Nutcracker with Hot Chocolate Nutcracker and Sugar Rush gets into the Christmas spirit with its special holiday season.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.