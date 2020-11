The FDA Just Authorized The First At-Home COVID Test

The test is called the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit , developed by California-based company Lucira Health. It's only meant to be used at home on people age 14 and older (if you're younger, a medical professional has to administer it). And while this approval is great news, the catch is that most of us can't order it up quite yet. For now, only patients of Northern California’s Sutter Health and South Florida’s Cleveland Clinic will have access to the test in the near future, according to Lucira.The rest of us are going to have to wait until the spring. The test has also been approved for use in settings such as doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms.