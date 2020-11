Trump’s Last Grabs For Power Are Desperate & Extreme. But Should We Be Worried?

Although the Biden administration seems to be moving forward, ultimately undeterred by Trump’s tantrums, the outgoing president seems hellbent on his mission to derail this election. Now the question remains, should we be worried about any of this? The short answer is no, and here’s why. No matter how many times Trump tweets it, his illusions of nationwide ballot tampering and fraud do not stand up in the courts of law . Trump’s campaign has spent the last two weeks in courts, specifically in swing states, with little success because they have been unable to present any compelling evidence that points to a fraudulent result.