Did Zac C Just Become A Bachelorette Frontrunner?

In episode 5, Zac and Tayshia kissed ; this week, in the midst of the painfully pointless Chasen-Ed debacle, they shared another moment and kissed again. “He has a really good view on life,” Tayshia said. “There’s a lot to Zac, and I think that’s cool.” He also features pretty prominently in the season promo: at one point, he tells Tayshia he’s falling in love with her, and in another clip, they kiss while Tayshia wears what looks like a wedding veil. He also popped up several times in the preview for episode 7, leading Bachelor Nation to wonder whether he's Tayshia's not-so-secret new frontrunner.