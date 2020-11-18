Did Zac C Just Become A Bachelorette Frontrunner?

Since Tayshia Adams took over the Bachelorette title, we’ve gotten to know many more of this season’s contestants. (In other words, men who are not named Dale have actually gotten some screen time.) One new standout is Zac Clark, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey.
In episode 5, Zac and Tayshia kissed; this week, in the midst of the painfully pointless Chasen-Ed debacle, they shared another moment and kissed again. “He has a really good view on life,” Tayshia said. “There’s a lot to Zac, and I think that’s cool.” He also features pretty prominently in the season promo: at one point, he tells Tayshia he’s falling in love with her, and in another clip, they kiss while Tayshia wears what looks like a wedding veil. He also popped up several times in the preview for episode 7, leading Bachelor Nation to wonder whether he's Tayshia's not-so-secret new frontrunner.
According to his official ABC bio, Zac is sober and runs a recovery program with locations in New York City and Westchester. After his own journey in recovery and experience in the field, Zac made it his “life’s work to share the gift of recovery with as many people as possible,” says the program’s website.
Aside from work, he’s a former college athlete and, today, a frequent marathon runner. In one touching post, he explained that he runs the New York City Marathon every year in honor of a friend’s brother, who passed away after struggling with addiction. “The NYC Marathon embodies something that our nation needs more of,” he wrote. “LOVE.” He’s also a “proud sneakerhead,” per his ABC bio (and Instagram Stories).
He's also staying busy today: a few weeks ago, he casually shared on Twitter that he teamed up with quarterback Peyton Manning to help raise nearly $450,000 for an addiction-related nonprofit. Whether he'll end up with Tayshia is still anyone's guess, but The Bachelorette has made it clear he's sticking around a while longer.