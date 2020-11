We Hate Social Media Updates — But We Can’t Live Without Them

From a consumer relations perspective, users have invested time and energy into building audiences and creating content that keeps these platforms alive and relevant, only to have the rug pulled out from under them. But for its users, Twitter and Instagram are more than just products, these platforms have cornered the market on community-building spaces. Artists and activists, especially, have long subverted these platforms to build audiences and wealth to funnel into their causes. If the platform changes so much that it's no longer useful for that, they may leave it for another one as we saw with Tumblr