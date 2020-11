Apparently, Ted Cruz Only Cares About The Health Of Other Senators

Although Brown began to say that he understands he can’t tell Sullivan what to do, Sullivan cut him off to say he didn’t need Brown’s instruction. Then, Brown swiftly responded, “I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public . We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus tasks force meetings in months. We have a majority leader who calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee.”