Cue the joy: Ulta Beauty just dropped its biggest sale of the year. That's right, Ulta's annual pre-holiday blowout is upon us, and for the uninitiated, it's the brand's largest online event of the entire season — even bigger than Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
The flash Hello Holidays Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of beauty products from the retailer's top-selling brands, including Tarte, MAC, Mario Badescu, and Babyfoot. Plus, there are extra BOGO offers, gifts with purchase, and free shipping on any online order of $35 or more. The one caveat is that these deals will only be available for a very short window of time, with all sale items bouncing back to full price at midnight tonight, November 17.
That means you'll want to carve out some time to peruse the offers and place an order. Because this sale is massive and a might feel a bit overwhelming if you don't have hours to spend scrolling through the many, many digital pages of deals, we're here to help plan an easy shopping strategy.
Start with the Ulta Beauty gift sets — this is a pre-holiday sale, after all, and you'll knock so many names off your gifting list. Save on everything from an adorable eyeshadow palette for your cousin to a Kylie Skin set for your best friend.
Then you can, in good conscious, head to the single-product offers to shop for yourself. We've noted some of our favorite product highlights, below: an $8 lipgloss from Juvia's Place, the cult-favorite Mario Badescu rosewater face mist marked down to just $5, plus a killer deal on the internet's favorite foot peel, which is a must-have for winter. Scroll through and add-to-cart impulsively — it's the only way to win these deals.
