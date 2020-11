Duchess Camilla Apparently Indulges In The Crown Even After Living Its Real-Life Drama

Season 4 of the Netflix original series does a deep dive into the courtship between Charles and Diana, a mismatched pair who no one really saw coming; Diana was a free-spirited teenager, and Charles was the cagey prince who had eyes for her older sister. However, a chance meeting in Diana’s family home brought them together, resulting in one of the most celebrated weddings in modern history. As we know, the early days of their flirtation soon give way to heartache as the burden of family expectations took its toll on their relationship. As time passed by, the pair became spouses in name and duty only, with Charles reconnecting with his first love Camilla ( played by Emerald Fennell ).