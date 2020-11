After completing her research, the Queen is less sure that she has a favourite and more convinced that all of her children are lost. "What does that say about us as parents?" she frets to Prince Phillip, remembering how often she let the nanny step in for her. Philip says she can't blame herself, their children are adults now and in charge of fixing their own lives.But while British leadership is hung up on all this favourite child nonsense, a skirmish arises in the Falkland Islands, a British territory, when a group of scrap metal workers raise an Argentinian flag and declare the land to be theirs. This will eventually lead to the 1982 Falkland War, which was also started simply by metal workers raising a flag . When Argentinian officials hear about the incident, they threaten to send missiles to the island, and Margaret Thatcher, fresh off almost losing her son, decides she will not lose the Falklands either. Despite warnings from her fellow government leaders that the cost will be enormous, she decides to take the Falklands back anyway, and the episode ends with a naval ship on its way to war. In real life, the Falklands War lasted just a handful of months in 1982, but 256 British lives would be lost in the conflict