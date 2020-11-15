Let’s Talk About That Super Cringe Lunch Between Diana & Camilla In The Crown

It’s a perfect scene, the kind of highbrow soap opera drama that only The Crown can pull off without it feeling trashy. It’s also the moment that got Corrin her job. Originally brought in to read opposite Fennell in her own audition for Camilla ahead of season 3, Corrin wasn’t on casting director Nina Gold’s radar. But once she saw the two interact, she was struck by their dynamic, and decided to cast Corrin in the role of Diana.

