Let’s Talk About That Super Cringe Lunch Between Diana & Camilla In The Crown

“We actually brought her in for a really small role in season 3, and were struck by not only how good she was but also what a Princess Diana vibe she had,” Gold told Refinery29 in August . “Then, when we were auditioning people for Camilla, we read a scene from season 4 between Camilla and Diana, and we thought, We’ll get Emma Corin to come in and be a reader for the audition. She was so great, eventually, it really seemed like it had to be her.”