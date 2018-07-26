"Hear ye, hear ye" is technically not something the Brits said back in the 60s and 70s, but it's how I'm choosing to announce the news that two new actors have joined the cast of The Crown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has found the next generation of both Prince Charles and the Queen Mother, recasting Julian Baring and Victoria Hamilton for the next two seasons. Josh O'Connor and Marion Bailey will take on the esteemed roles, and uh oh, I have a crush.
The last time we saw Prince Charles (Baring), he was having a rough time at his all-boys school. In season 3, the show will probably pick up a few years later with O'Connor, who himself is 28 years old. You might recognize him from films like God's Own Country and Florence Foster Jenkins, as well as episodes of Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who. (He's my new crush!)
As for Bailey, she played Mrs. Sinclair in Allied and has appeared in a number of British adaptations and miniseries, including Midsomer Murders and Persuasion.
"I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown," O'Connor said in a statement to THR. "Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales' life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."
"Wonderful to be joining The Crown," Bailey added. "It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team."
As for the rest of the cast, the previously announced Olivia Colman will be playing Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
