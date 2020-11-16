Score $210 Worth Of Clean Beauty FREE With Your Next Credo Haul

Credo Beauty — aka the clean skincare haven that only accepts the squeakiest, sparkliest, and dirty-list-ingredient-free-ist products into its ranks — just made shopping its already-alluring site even more enticing. From now through November 19th (or, while supplies last) every purchase over $125 comes with $210 worth of goodies (no code necessary). The price point is definitely high, but so is the reward: Credo's top brands (including Herbivore Botanicals, Indie Lee, Westman Atelier, and so many more) are so world-renowned for their skin-enhancing benefits that your complexions will surely scold you for sitting this one out. Plus, if its bestsellers page has had you itching for an excuse to splurge on a Goop Glow Vitamin C Serum for weeks now, then THIS is your moment. Whether you dish out some cash on one ultra-luxe item or make room in your beauty fridge for a full-assortment haul of economical buys, $125 is the key to unlocking a 12-pice gift set of Credo's top-rated products. Below, peep the full $210 worth of gifts that can grace your very next beauty shelfie:
Gift with purchase includes:
Credo Metallic Makeup Bag
This 12-set gift haul can jumpstart your adventure into a new skincare routine OR make a special beauty giftee's day. Interested but don’t know what to buy? Check out our beauty editor-approved product picks below to help jumpstart your cart.
Or take a look at these bestsellers:
