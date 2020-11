It’s also important to note that the burden is even heavier for working mothers of color, especially for those who can’t work from home or don’t have an empathetic employer. Of the 865,000-plus women who dropped out of the workforce in September, 324,000 were Latinx. The Dallas Fed analysis found that Black working mothers experienced the biggest drop in labor participation, decreasing by 6.4%. Black women are also more likely to be breadwinners for their households than any other group of women. It’s obvious we need a sea change in the accessibility and affordability of childcare, on a national scale. We may say that we care about gender and racial equality in the workplace, but until we build a sturdy childcare infrastructure, we won’t truly mean it.