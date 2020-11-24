5 Hairstyle Trends On Track To Blow Up This Winter

Rounding into month nine of quarantine, chances are your hair looks different than it did last winter. Maybe you've quit the salon altogether and leaned into long hair, pulling it up in a claw-clip chignon for your Zoom calls. Or maybe the time at home has inspired you to get creative, experimenting with a new blow-out technique or getting braids for the first time.
However your relationship with your hair has changed, and whatever its current status, you'll feel inspired by one of the budding hairstyle trends rolling out of the safely-reopened salons in New York and L.A this winter. From a new accessory to wear to your next Q4 planning meeting to a simple ponytail upgrade that will impress everyone in your Trader Joe's line, find a five-part winter hairstyling guide, ahead.